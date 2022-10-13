How Ashley Graham Created a "Functional" Nursery for Her Twin Babies

If you want something done, ask a busy person. If you want to be straight-up impressed, ask Ashley Graham.

Because after welcoming twin boys with husband Justin Ervin in January (and moving her whole crew, including 2-year-old son Isaac, to a new home in New Jersey), the supermodel was still able to spend a chunk of her maternity leave crafting the perfect nursery.

"My personal style is very calm, chill, lots of neutrals," Ashley shared with E! News in an exclusive clip. "I have three little kids so everything has to be functional."

After partnering up with Pottery Barn Kids, the 34-year-old was able to follow her vision and create a special space for her newborns Malachi and Roman.

In just one room, Ashley managed to fit two cribs, a changing station, rocking chair, bookshelf and more baby necessities. And in a true supermama move, Ashley also treated her very mobile toddler to an upgraded space.

"As a mom of three under 3, the word home to me means snuggles and activities and loud fun in the house and I love it so much," Ashley said. "Isaac got his transitional big boy room. He is just so drawn to everything. He will play in his room for hours."