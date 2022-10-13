Exclusive

How Ashley Graham Created a "Functional" Nursery for Her Twin Babies

After welcoming twin boys with husband Justin Ervin, supermodel Ashley Graham teamed up with Pottery Barn Kids to create a baby nursery built for snuggles and activities.

By Mike Vulpo Oct 13, 2022 12:00 PMTags
BabiesLife/StyleExclusivesHomeCelebritiesLivingAshley GrahamE! Insider

If you want something done, ask a busy person. If you want to be straight-up impressed, ask Ashley Graham

Because after welcoming twin boys with husband Justin Ervin in January (and moving her whole crew, including 2-year-old son Isaac, to a new home in New Jersey), the supermodel was still able to spend a chunk of her maternity leave crafting the perfect nursery. 

"My personal style is very calm, chill, lots of neutrals," Ashley shared with E! News in an exclusive clip. "I have three little kids so everything has to be functional."

After partnering up with Pottery Barn Kids, the 34-year-old was able to follow her vision and create a special space for her newborns Malachi and Roman.

In just one room, Ashley managed to fit two cribs, a changing station, rocking chair, bookshelf and more baby necessities. And in a true supermama move, Ashley also treated her very mobile toddler to an upgraded space.

"As a mom of three under 3, the word home to me means snuggles and activities and loud fun in the house and I love it so much," Ashley said. "Isaac got his transitional big boy room. He is just so drawn to everything. He will play in his room for hours." 

photos
Shopping With the Stars

While it's hard to pick just one favorite from both rooms, Ashley can't say enough good things about her rocking chair. "It fits all three kids on my lap," she said. "We can do bedtime stories."

But keep scrolling to see even more pieces that truly make this house feel like a home.

 

Pottery Barn Kids
Welcome Home

After becoming a mom of three under 3, Ashley Graham decided to partner with Pottery Barn Kids to make sure her kids had functional and safe rooms.

Pottery Barn Kids
Nursery Necessities

When reflecting on her twin's nursery room, Ashley told E! News, "It just makes the room feel bigger having each crib have its own space."

Pottery Barn Kids
Mommy Duties

When it's time to change diapers, Ashley uses her West Elm and Pottery Barn Kids extra-wide dresser and topper set to ensure her boys are comfortable. 

Pottery Barn Kids
Big Kid Perks

Lucky boy! Ashley's oldest son Issac, 2, has moved into the transitional big boy room.

Pottery Barn Kids
Adventure Awaits

From a jumbo plush giraffe to a Sloan storage bookcase, there are plenty of items for both mom and son to take advantage us. 

Pottery Barn Kids
Sweet Dreams

Ashley opted for a 4-in-1 convertible crib complete with a construction-themed sheet set to make sure her son has a good night sleep. 

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2
Exclusive

George Clooney Explains How Age Affects Relationship With Wife Amal

3

Lionel Richie Honors Idol’s Willie Spence After His Death

4

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

5

Maitland Ward Shares Which Co-Stars Support Her Porn Career

Latest News

Pro Motorcycle Racer Victor Steeman Dead at 22

Exclusive

How Yvette Nicole Brown’s Big Shot Co-Stars Give Her Hope

Exclusive

Craig Conover Gave Big Update on Plans to Have Kids With Paige DeSorbo

Exclusive

Emily Blunt Is Ready for Bloodshed in The English Trailer

Khloe Kardashian's Puzzling Confession About True Thompson's Fears

Exclusive

Gavin Rossdale Offers Up a Rare Look Into His Life as a Rockstar Dad

Khloe Kardashian Shares Health Update After Having Tumor Removed