Jan Broberg Makes a Dangerous Request in A Friend of the Family Sneak Peek

Sometimes safety comes at the loss of one's dreams.
Peacock's new true crime drama A Friend of the Family follows the real-life story of the kidnappings of Jan Broberg (Mckenna Grace) at the hand of neighbor Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy). In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the series' Oct. 13 episode, a conversation between Jan and her parents—Bob (Colin Hanks) and Mary Ann (Anna Paquin)—quickly goes south after she makes a potentially dangerous request.
Looking to start her journey to becoming a professional actress, Jan tells her parents about a local production of Bye Bye Birdie in the clip...only it's not as local as she leads on.
When asked by her father where the theater is, Jan responds, "Well, it's not really in town. It's in Jackson Hole."
Bob and Mary Ann immediately respond, "No," as all three of them know that Jackson Hole is Robert's current location. And after becoming distrustful of their neighbor, the Brobergs don't want their daughter going anywhere near him.
Upset, Jan tries to convince them to let her go from a financial standpoint. "I'd be doing this for you," she says, adding, "Dad's income can't really give us the life we want."
This only upsets them more, much to Jan's displeasure. "You know, you never let me do what I want," she yells. "You're terrible parents. You don't care about my dreams."
Despite their efforts to calm her down, Jan only gets more worked up, as both her aspirations of beginning her acting career and hopes of seeing Robert again have been shut down.
"God, I hate you," she says, throwing one last jab at her parents. "You're so damn stupid."
That's the last straw for Bob, who instructs his now-grounded daughter to go to her room.
Will the Broberg's warnings be enough to keep Jan away from her future kidnapper, or will Jan be a rebellious teen and go against her parents' orders? Tune in to find out.
New episodes of A Friend of the Family premiere Thursdays on Peacock.
