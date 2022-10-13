Jan Broberg Makes a Dangerous Request in A Friend of the Family Sneak Peek

Watch : Jan Broberg "Gave Blessing" to Tell Kidnapped Stories in New Series

Sometimes safety comes at the loss of one's dreams.

Peacock's new true crime drama A Friend of the Family follows the real-life story of the kidnappings of Jan Broberg (Mckenna Grace) at the hand of neighbor Robert Berchtold (Jake Lacy). In E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the series' Oct. 13 episode, a conversation between Jan and her parents—Bob (Colin Hanks) and Mary Ann (Anna Paquin)—quickly goes south after she makes a potentially dangerous request.

Looking to start her journey to becoming a professional actress, Jan tells her parents about a local production of Bye Bye Birdie in the clip...only it's not as local as she leads on.

When asked by her father where the theater is, Jan responds, "Well, it's not really in town. It's in Jackson Hole."

Bob and Mary Ann immediately respond, "No," as all three of them know that Jackson Hole is Robert's current location. And after becoming distrustful of their neighbor, the Brobergs don't want their daughter going anywhere near him.