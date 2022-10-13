11 Trending Track Pants To Look Sporty Chic

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

We love a sporty-chic trend, especially when we can incorporate the trend into our street style looks. Trendy activewear keeps us looking fabulous while also staying super comfortable. Track pants are trending for fall among celebrities, influencers, and fashion girls, and this style is here to stay. They're perfect for layering and looking cute as temperatures drop, and track pants aren't just for traveling to and from the gym anymore. Pair them with a corset top and heels or trendy sneakers and a blazer for a gorgeous look for dinner or happy hour.

From Amazon to H&M to Alo Yoga and Adidas, we found 11 vintage-inspired track pants that you'll love with prices starting at just $15.