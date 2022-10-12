See Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's "Cutest" Girls' Day With Daughter Luna

Mother-daughter bonding time.
As Chrissy Teigen and John Legend await the arrival of another little one, the couple are making sure to spend some extra-special one-on-one time with their children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. The Cravings author shared a series of sweet snaps from her day at the spa with Luna.
"had the cutest girl's day with Luna this past weekend," she captioned an Oct. 11 post. "She wanted to do a spa/escape room day while miles' went off with dad to the ram's game."
Chrissy shared that she and John are making a point to shower Miles and Luna with as much love as possible.
She added, "Doing everything in my power to make sure these two know how special they are before (and after!) new baby gets here (we beat the escape room, too!)"
In one of the pics, Luna can be seen proudly holding up her new manicure while in another snaps she appears to be in a deep slumber laying on a massage chair.
Chrissy shared the news that she was pregnant back in August in an emotional Instagram post nearly two years after experiencing a devastating pregnancy loss.
"The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again," she wrote on Aug. 3, referencing her previous loss of her son, Jack. "1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way."
Since her pregnancy announcement, Chrissy has been enjoying time with her family, with the group having enjoyed a stunning summer vacation in Italy.