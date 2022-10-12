See Pregnant Chrissy Teigen's "Cutest" Girls' Day With Daughter Luna

Watch : John Legend & Chrissy Teigen "Ready" for Baby No. 3

Mother-daughter bonding time.

As Chrissy Teigen and John Legend await the arrival of another little one, the couple are making sure to spend some extra-special one-on-one time with their children Luna, 6, and Miles, 4. The Cravings author shared a series of sweet snaps from her day at the spa with Luna.

"had the cutest girl's day with Luna this past weekend," she captioned an Oct. 11 post. "She wanted to do a spa/escape room day while miles' went off with dad to the ram's game."

Chrissy shared that she and John are making a point to shower Miles and Luna with as much love as possible.

She added, "Doing everything in my power to make sure these two know how special they are before (and after!) new baby gets here (we beat the escape room, too!)"