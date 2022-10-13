Watch Exes Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green's Explosive Southern Charm Reunion Fight

It looks like the post-breakup pain is still fresh for these reality TV exes.
Southern Charm fans have watched as Shep Rose and Taylor Ann Green went through several relationship ups and downs this season before calling it quits in July. And in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the second part of the show's season eight reunion, things between the two get heated while discussing their past romance.
Unlike Taylor—who told Watch What Happens Live on Aug. 12 that she was ready to get married—Shep enjoyed maintaining his bachelor lifestyle, which ultimately led him to cheat on his girlfriend. But it's what the Bravo star got up to after their breakup that really upset Taylor.
"You f--ked another person in Texas, Shep, like multiple women in Texas," she tearfully tells her ex in the reunion clip, noting that his actions only occurred two months after their split.
And although reunion host Andy Cohen notes that Shep was single at the time, that doesn't make it hurt any less for Taylor, who claims he "f--ked, allegedly, over 300 women."
She adds that she felt used by her ex, the same way she feels he has been using other women. "I was the whore that stuck around for long enough," Taylor says, prompting several emotional reactions from the cast, particularly Leva Bonaparte.
Sympathizing with Taylor, Leva says, "I know she loves him, but I do think Shep loves Taylor, as well," before clarifying, "I don't think he treats you like he loves you, but I do think he loves you."
But that brings up another question for Taylor, who asks, "So, why did you go out and hook up with somebody else, Shep?" He denies hooking up with women to increase his body count but doesn't elaborate any further, much to his ex's annoyance.
Again, Andy asks Taylor why this bothers her since they were already broken up. Her answer? "Because I f--king love him," Taylor reveals, prompting a sad sigh from Shep.
Check out the dramatic confrontation in the full clip above.
Part two of Southern Charm's season eight reunion premieres Thursday, Oct. 13, at 8 p.m. on Bravo.
