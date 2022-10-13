Kris Jenner Addresses the Claim the Kardashians Are Only “Famous for Being Famous”

Watch : Kim Kardashian FIRES Momager Kris Jenner

Kris Jenner is addressing one longtime misconception about her family.

The one critique that just won't go away? The idea that the Kardashians are famous simply for being famous and have no real talent. During the Oct. 13 episode of The Kardashians, Kris shared how she feels about that claim 20 years after Kim Kardashian's infamous sex tape and 15 years after the launch of E!'s Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

"I don't know why this question got started about how much talent we have," Kris shared during a confessional, before comparing her family members to another major entrepreneur. "Would they ask Jeff Bezos that? ‘Can you dance? Can you sing?'"

After all, the momager launched billion dollar cosmetic empires and fashion lines with her six kids after catapulting the Kardashian-Jenners into the spotlight.

"We have some amazing businesses that became super successful," she retorted in the Hulu episode. "And we enjoy being together as a family and working on those companies. And that's our superpower. Not too shabby."