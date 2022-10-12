Why Charlie Puth Thinks Harry Styles "Doesn't Like Me Very Much"

Watch : Charlie Puth in TEARS Over "Worst Breakup" of His Life

According to Charlie Puth, Harry Styles has that one thing.

The "Attention" singer recently recalled the time back in 2014 that he accidentally blew the former One Direction member's cover while out to dinner at an L.A. sushi restaurant by tweeting that Harry was there.

"I didn't know him at the time," he shared during an Oct. 11 appearance on the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. "I don't get smitten with anybody. At the time, I was just whole-body chills. He had a hat on, and it was very 2014 One Direction era."

So, like many fans spotting a celebrity, Charlie tweeted the experience.

"And I for whatever reason took out my phone and was like, ‘You're not going to believe this, what a week in L.A., I sign a record contract and who walks in none other than Harry Styles,'" he admitted to host Jimmy Fallon. "And then 15 paparazzi are out front in, like, five minutes."