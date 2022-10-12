Exclusive

Why Jesse Williams Thinks It's "Very Likely" that Jackson Could Return to Grey's Anatomy

In an exclusive interview with E! News, Jesse Williams teased a guest appearance for heartthrob Dr. Jackson Avery on season 19 of Grey's Anatomy. Hear what he had to say about returning here.

Watch: Jesse Williams Teases Cameo in Grey's Anatomy Season 19

Jesse Williams could soon be scrubbing back in at Grey Sloan. 

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the actor teased some heart-stopping news: A possible return to Grey's Anatomy

While we last checked in with Jackson Avery during the season 18 finale after moving to Boston, the actor exclusively told E! that the surgeon might make a stop out west one day. When asked whether he'd make a guest appearance to train the new interns, Williams responded coyly, saying, "I think that's very possible."

"Don't want to get sniped in here," he continued, looking off-camera, "But I think it's very likely that they'll be a way that Jackson will emerge one way or another." We're in need of resuscitation!

While speaking with E! about his partnership with Kidde to help launch fire safety campaign Cause For Alarm, Williams added that he's "spent some time" with the new class of Grey's Anatomy interns, and that the experience of working with them was nostalgic as a former Grey's intern himself. 

"It reminded me of when I came in in a crop of four residents that had to learn the ropes," he said. "They were kinda fumbling and figuring it out—both as actors and as characters, figuring out their role in this big, intimidating space. So it was really great to work with them. They're all talented and offer something different." 

Williams starred on the long-running medical drama from seasons six through 17, ultimately leaving in May 2021 after reuniting with on-screen love interest Sarah Drew. Since his departure, Williams starred in the Broadway revival of Take Me Out, for which he was nominated for a Tony Award. 

And although Williams revealed there are no concrete plans for a "Japril" spin-off in the future—with the actor citing both himself and Drew's busy schedules—he's certainly interested in the possibility. 

ABC/Mike Rosenthal/Getty Images

"That would entail an entire rekindling of a romance that has to go and a partnership that has to go beyond the honeymoon phase," he said of a possible series. "They're grown now. They got a growing kid, and they have careers, and they'd be in a new city. Boston's a tricky place. There'd be plenty of entry points for those characters and others from the show."

See if Williams returns to Grey's Anatomy when the show premieres new episodes Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on ABC.

