Why Jesse Williams Thinks It's "Very Likely" that Jackson Could Return to Grey's Anatomy

Watch : Jesse Williams Teases Cameo in Grey's Anatomy Season 19

Jesse Williams could soon be scrubbing back in at Grey Sloan.

In an exclusive interview with E! News, the actor teased some heart-stopping news: A possible return to Grey's Anatomy.

While we last checked in with Jackson Avery during the season 18 finale after moving to Boston, the actor exclusively told E! that the surgeon might make a stop out west one day. When asked whether he'd make a guest appearance to train the new interns, Williams responded coyly, saying, "I think that's very possible."

"Don't want to get sniped in here," he continued, looking off-camera, "But I think it's very likely that they'll be a way that Jackson will emerge one way or another." We're in need of resuscitation!

While speaking with E! about his partnership with Kidde to help launch fire safety campaign Cause For Alarm, Williams added that he's "spent some time" with the new class of Grey's Anatomy interns, and that the experience of working with them was nostalgic as a former Grey's intern himself.

"It reminded me of when I came in in a crop of four residents that had to learn the ropes," he said. "They were kinda fumbling and figuring it out—both as actors and as characters, figuring out their role in this big, intimidating space. So it was really great to work with them. They're all talented and offer something different."