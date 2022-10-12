Vitamix Flash Deals: Save $230 on Blenders Before the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Ends

Don't miss these October Prime Day deals on the Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional Series 750 Blender, and more top-selling models.

By Marenah Dobin Oct 12, 2022 6:55 PMTags
Vitamix DealsVitamix

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full-swing, which means you can get major discounts across many product categories including home goods, fashion, beauty products, and more. You know those big ticket items you've been wanting to buy forever? Well, now is the best time to shop for those. Who doesn't love a discount, right? If you've been eying a Vitamix Blender, there are some unbeatable deals on the top-selling models.

Whether you want to step up your smoothie game, test out some soup recipes, or try making your own salsa at home, Vitamix is the way to go. Don't miss these flash deals.

Vitamix Professional Series 750 Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black, Self-Cleaning

This Vitamix is pre-programmed for consistent results to make smoothies, frozen desserts, soups, and purée recipes. It has 2,400+ 5-star reviews and it can clean itself in 30 seconds.

A shopper raved, "This thing is really powerful. So far it's blended everything I've put into it. Have not tried making soup yet but that's next. I really like it a lot and it's worked great so far."

$630
$400
Amazon

Vitamix 5200 Blender Professional-Grade, Self-Cleaning 64 oz Container

This blender has 5,200+ 5-star Amazon reviews. It is easy to use, especially if you need to make large batches. It has a 64-ounce container. This blender is great with cold and hot ingredients. Pus, it cleans itself, which is so convenient.

A shopper raved, "I love this blender. I delayed years, because of the price, mostly. But now, I'm so happy. I make two smoothies a day, with protein and fruit, protein and veggies. This blender handles it all, and is super- easy to clean afterwards! There's lots more for me to explore with this blender,but for now, it does a fantastic job with anything I throw at it."

$550
$480
Amazon

Vitamix E310 Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 48 oz. Container, Black

This ten-speed blender is ideal for medium batches and family meals. Use this for soups, purées, and salsas. It has 5,000+ 5-star Amazon reviews.

$350
$300
Amazon

Vitamix Explorian Blender, Professional-Grade, 64 oz. Low-Profile Container, Black

This Vitamix has ten speeds, it's easy to clean and you can't beat this level of performance.

An Amazon customer raved, "Can't stop blending. Seriously you can blend just about anything that you can stuff in it. Amazing blending power that won't quit."

$290
$190
Amazon

While you're shopping at Amazon, this 16-piece cookware set has 31,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews and it's on sale for just $84.

