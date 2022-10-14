Untangling 13 Taylor Swift Midnights Theories: Real or Our Wildest Dreams?

"Lavender Haze"

Swift revealed that Midnights' first track was inspired by Mad Men, explaining she heard the phrase "Lavender Haze" in an episode of the AMC series. (It was said in season two's "The Mountain King," by the way.)

"I looked it up because I thought it sounded cool," Swift said. "And it turns out that it was a common phrase that was used in the '50s where they would just describe being in love." Or, as Swift put it, having this "all-encompassing love glow."

So, yes, we anticipate this track to be all about her now six-year romance with actor Joe Alwyn. "I guess, theoretically, when you're in the 'Lavender Haze,' you will do anything to stay there and not let people bring you down off of that cloud," she continued. "I think a lot of people have to deal with this now, not just 'public figures,' because we live in the era of social media and if the world finds out that you're in love with somebody, they're going to weigh in on it."

But she and Alywn have dealt with more than just casual onlookers. "We've had to dodge weird rumors, tabloid stuff, and we just ignore it. And so this song is sort of about the act of ignoring that stuff to protect the real stuff."

Okay, but is this the song in which Swift finally reveals the couple secretly got married?!