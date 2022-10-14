Untangling 13 Taylor Swift Midnights Theories: Real or Our Wildest Dreams?

Break out your evidence boards and magnifying glasses because this meeting of the Midnights conspiracy club is now in session.
Taylor Swift releases her highly anticipated 10th studio album in just one week and recently unveiled the full track list, including a collaboration with Lana Del Rey. But, if you are a Swiftie who knows her penchant for dropping clues about her music, you might've suspected this team-up was coming. And that isn't the only sign fans have picked up on about Midnights.
Ahead of its Oct. 21 release, we've assembled a list of theories about the album, including the inspiration for songs like "Karma" and "Lavender Haze," as well as the result of our Easter egg hunt through her "Midnights Mayhem With Me" TikTok videos. Come on, did you really think we weren't going to see the way she held that red phone?
Thirteen songs. Thirteen clues. Thirteen reasons we need to take a nap. Are you ready for these Midnights theories?
Midnights drops Friday, Oct. 21 at midnight.