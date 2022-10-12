Pregnant Mandy Moore Shares Glimpse Into Quality Time With “Sweetest” Son Gus

Mandy Moore is tangled with love for her little one.
The This Is Us star, who is expecting her second son with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram dedicated to her 17-month-old son Gus.
"As we play the patient waiting game, I'll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know," Mandy wrote on Oct. 12 alongside a pic of her and Gus at home. "He's still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he knows there's change in the air and he's going to be the best big brother ever."
The actress added a fitting hashtag at the end of her post, writing "#thisisgus."
Mandy shared the news that she would be welcoming another child back in June, just days after This Is Us came to an emotional end.
"One incredibly seminal chapter of my life just ended and the next one, as a mother of two, is about to start… and are we ever so deeply grateful and excited," Mandy wrote in a June 3 Instagram post. "Baby Boy Goldsmith #2 coming this fall!"
The singer's post included a photo of Gus wearing a shirt that read "big brother."
Her caption continued, "Tour is gonna be slightly different than I expected but I can't wait and Gus is gonna be the BEST big brother!! Xo."
Taylor, who shared the pregnancy news with this same picture of their son wrote, "Gus is gonna be the best big brother. @mandymooremm is gonna be the best MomOf2."
He added, "There's a good chance I'm the happiest, luckiest person you know (or just follow) and now we're gonna double it."