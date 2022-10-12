Pregnant Mandy Moore Shares Glimpse Into Quality Time With “Sweetest” Son Gus

Watch : Mandy Moore Reveals Whether She'd Return for Princess Diaries 3

Mandy Moore is tangled with love for her little one.

The This Is Us star, who is expecting her second son with husband Taylor Goldsmith, shared a heartwarming post on Instagram dedicated to her 17-month-old son Gus.

"As we play the patient waiting game, I'll take all the snuggles with the sweetest guy I know," Mandy wrote on Oct. 12 alongside a pic of her and Gus at home. "He's still too young to understand the concept of baby brother but intuitively I think he knows there's change in the air and he's going to be the best big brother ever."

The actress added a fitting hashtag at the end of her post, writing "#thisisgus."