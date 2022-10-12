Amazon Prime Early Access Deal: Save $270 on This Top-Rated Samsonite Luggage Set

Ready to jet-set but missing a travel essential? Get this Samsonite Luggage Set with 15,000+ top-rated reviews for 40% off during the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

By Ella Chakarian Oct 12, 2022 6:30 PMTags
ShoppingE! Insider ShopShop TravelAmazon Prime Early Access Sale
Ecomm: Samsonite Luggage SetAmazon

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we hope you do too at these prices. Shop with E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Travel season is upon us, and if you've already booked your flights, hotels and itineraries, you're probably on the market for some travel essentials, like a reliable, chic luggage. Lucky for you, Samsonite currently has an Amazon Prime Early Access deal that will certainly alleviate some of your travel stress. 

With over 15,000 top-rated reviews, this Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels comes in a teal shade and is currently on sale for over 40% off. The three piece set comes with 20, 24 and 28 inch suitcases, covering all your packing needs. The travel luggage set is durable, scratch resistant and long lasting, and even comes with a 10-year warranty. 

Check out the Samsonite travel luggage set below!

 

read
I’m Obsessed With Colgate Wisp Travel Toothbrushes and They’re on Sale for 52% Off Today

Samsonite Omni PC Hardside Expandable Luggage with Spinner Wheels, Teal, 3-Piece Set (20/24/28)

Get the Samsonite luggage set in a chic teal color for $340 instead of the usual $610 price tag and get to traveling. One Amazon review writes, "Suitcase held up perfectly over 4 four flights over the holidays, on two of which it actually had to be checked because the flight was very full. Not a single scratch or dent, no signs of wear, and it was easy to travel with - rolled smoothly and easily, sturdy handle."

$610
$340
Amazon

Looking for more travel deals? Check out Amazon October Prime Day 2022: Travel Deals on Luggage, Headphones & More Starting at $9.

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

3

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See the Precious Pic

4

Tom Brady Fishes With His Son Jack Amid Gisele Bündchen Rumors

5

Blake Shelton Announces He's Leaving The Voice Next Season

Latest News

Emily Ratajkowski Confirms Relationship Status Amid Brad Pitt Rumors

A Glee Docuseries Is Coming to Discovery+

Vitamix Flash Deals: Save $230 on Blenders From the Amazon Prime Sale

Exclusive

Jesse Williams Teases Jackson's Return to Grey's Anatomy

Prime Day Can't-Miss Deal: Save $270 on This Samsonite Luggage Set

Pregnant Mandy Moore Shares Glimpse Into Quality Time With Son Gus

Shop Amazon Prime Early Access Sale Pet Deals as Low as $9