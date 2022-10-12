Taylor Swift Reveals the Romantic Meaning Behind Song “Snow on the Beach” With Lana Del Rey

This is the story of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray's new song.
In an installment of the video series teasing her upcoming album Midnights, the Grammy winner explained the meaning behind the song "Snow on the Beach," which she sings with the "Summertime Sadness" artist.
"Snow on the beach featuring Lana Del Ray is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Ray," Taylor shared in the Oct. 12 Instagram video. "The song, is about falling in love with someone at the same time they are falling in love with you."
She continued, "It's in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment."
The "Willow" singer went on to explain that their duet describes the moment where you question if this is really happening or all a dream, saying, "Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach."
Taylor further gushed over Lana, calling her "one of the best musical artists ever."
"The fact that I get to exist at the same time as her is an honor and a privilege and the fact that she would be so generous as to collaborate with us on this song is something I'm gonna be grateful for for life," the 32-year-old confessed. "Absolutely love her, and I really hope you love the song as much as I do."
However, this isn't the first time the "Shake it off" artist has declared her love for the "Dark Paradise" singer, as she cited Lana as a source of inspiration during her acceptance speech at the 2019 Billboard's Woman of the Decade Award.
"Her vocal stylings, her lyrics, her aesthetics, they've been echoed and repurposed in every corner of music," Taylor said during the Dec. 12 ceremony. "That example should inspire all of us, that the only way forward is forward motion. That we shouldn't let obstacles like criticism slow down the creative forces that drive us."
Taylor's announcement comes a month after fans started speculating about a collaboration after a photo of the pair posing with Taylor's longtime producer Jack Antonoff surfaced on Twitter.
Now the track is officially on its way. Are you ready for it?
Midnights releases Oct. 21.