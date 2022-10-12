Taylor Swift Reveals the Romantic Meaning Behind Song “Snow on the Beach” With Lana Del Rey

Watch : Is Taylor Swift's Song Karma About Kanye West?

This is the story of Taylor Swift and Lana Del Ray's new song.

In an installment of the video series teasing her upcoming album Midnights, the Grammy winner explained the meaning behind the song "Snow on the Beach," which she sings with the "Summertime Sadness" artist.

"Snow on the beach featuring Lana Del Ray is track four on Midnights and I cannot get through that sentence without grinning because I am such a massive fan of Lana Del Ray," Taylor shared in the Oct. 12 Instagram video. "The song, is about falling in love with someone at the same time they are falling in love with you."

She continued, "It's in this sort of cataclysmic, fated moment where you realize someone feels exactly the same way that you feel at the same moment."

The "Willow" singer went on to explain that their duet describes the moment where you question if this is really happening or all a dream, saying, "Kind of like it would be if you were to see snow falling on a beach."