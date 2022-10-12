Amazon Prime Deal: This Folding Exercise With 20,200+ 5-Star Reviews Is on Sale for Just $100

If you're not quite sure about shopping, check out these customer reviews.

XTERRA Fitness Folding Exercise Bike Reviews

A shopper gushed, "I'm literally obsessed with this thing! We have a smaller house, so the foldable option was a must. I recently got into working out; nothing crazy strenuous, mostly walking, yoga and now this. It's so nice to have especially in high heat days and upcoming cold winter."

Another explained, "This is so easy to move around the house, I had it in several rooms for different scenery so I wouldn't get bored doing my exercises. This was a perfect addition to my physical therapy after knee replacement. Now that it is getting colder outside, I am using it for regular exercise. Love it!!"

Someone else raved, "I am obsessed with this bike! It's everything I need to add more cardio in to my workout routine. It's was amazingly easy to put together and my two year old helped me! the price was incredible and I believe I got more than I paid for out of this purchase. It is well made."

"The bike is easy to assemble, doesn't take up too much space, and gives me the ability to exercise in my home. I have been using it regularly for a few months now and along with changing my diet, I have been able to lose a few pounds," a shopper reviewed.

Someone else admitted, "I never really give reviews, but I had to give this purchase a review. I love my bike. It was easy to assemble."

"I LOVE this exercise bike! For the price, I honestly wasn't expecting much from it. But I've already gone over 90 miles on it, and it's held up great. It was super easy to assemble (all tools/parts were included), and I love that it doesn't take up much space. If you're looking for a relatively inexpensive way to get some good exercise, I highly recommend this bike," an Amazon shopper wrote.

Another said, "This bike is perfect! easy to put together, the directions are very easy to follow. its quiet, its is 100% as advertised."

