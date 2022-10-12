Why Bindi Irwin Is Encouraging Brother Robert Irwin to Jump Into the Dating Game

Watch : Robert Irwin Says Being an Uncle Is "The Best Job I've Ever Had"

Growing up in the spotlight is wild, but dating as a public figure is a whole other animal.

As Robert Irwin continues honoring his late father Steve Irwin's legacy by raising awareness about wildlife, the 18-year-old is being pushed by older sister Bindi Irwin to make time for a little romance.

"It's pretty funny because of course my sister has gotten married and had a kid and there's always a lot of rumors that go around," Robert told E! News in an exclusive interview. "‘Bindi's having a second kid' or ‘they're having triplets.' There's always so many crazy things that happen so Bindi always says, ‘Robert, it's your turn now. You gotta find someone to take the heat off me!'"

While Robert confirmed he is single and doesn't have any "big scoop" to share, he joked that "we'll get there" one day in the future.