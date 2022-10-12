Why Bindi Irwin Is Encouraging Brother Robert Irwin to Jump Into the Dating Game

Growing up in the spotlight is wild, but dating as a public figure is a whole other animal.
As Robert Irwin continues honoring his late father Steve Irwin's legacy by raising awareness about wildlife, the 18-year-old is being pushed by older sister Bindi Irwin to make time for a little romance.
"It's pretty funny because of course my sister has gotten married and had a kid and there's always a lot of rumors that go around," Robert told E! News in an exclusive interview. "‘Bindi's having a second kid' or ‘they're having triplets.' There's always so many crazy things that happen so Bindi always says, ‘Robert, it's your turn now. You gotta find someone to take the heat off me!'"
While Robert confirmed he is single and doesn't have any "big scoop" to share, he joked that "we'll get there" one day in the future.
For now, he's focused on being the best uncle to Bindi's 18-month-old daughter Grace Warrior. According to Robert, there's "no shortage of adventures" for Grace thanks to her mom and "crazy uncle."
"She is just hitting all the milestones," Robert said. "It's so surreal being an uncle. It's the most amazing thing. It's the best job I've ever had, that's for sure. She's just so full of energy. She's so determined. She's a focused and intelligent little kid…She's the smartest member of the family."
In between uncle duties, Robert also took time to create a new photography book titled Robert Irwin's Australia.
According to Robert, the book encapsulates his journey behind the camera as he delves into photography and showcases the connection it has to conservation.
"A lot of my love and passion for photography actually came from my dad," he said. "He was an extremely passionate human being in front of the lens, but behind the lens, he was very well versed as well. He loved getting out and taking images."
Robert added, "I've always had such a love for wildlife and conservation and continuing this legacy that he started and he created. For me, going to work behind the lens is really, really meaningful for me and it's a very special connection to my dad and everything that he was about."
Robert Irwin's Australia is available through the Australia Zoo now.