Amazon October Prime Day Ninja Deals: Score Up to 40% Off Blenders, Air Fryers, Ice Cream Makers & More

Ninja is making all your smoothie, ice cream and milkshake dreams come true during this Amazon Prime Early Access Sale. You can get Ninja's professional and powerful kitchen products for as low as $65— but don't wait too long, because today marks the final day of the Prime Early Access Sale. Pretty soon, this Ninja deal, along with so many other home and tech deals, will be out the door.
From a $65 blender that typically values for $100, an ice cream maker for 35% off and an air fry countertop oven for more than $100 off, take advantage of the Ninja sale to take your kitchenware to the next level. Read on to check out some of our favorite kitchen products from the Ninja Early Access sale.
Ninja NJ601AMZ Professional Blender
This countertop blender is next level. The professional Ninja blender is versatile and powerful, with the ability to make smoothies, smoothie bowls, dips, sauces and more. With over 2,500 five-star ratings, you can get this blender for $65 instead of $100.
Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker
I didn't think I needed an ice cream maker until this very moment. You can make smoothies, smoothie bowls, gelato and milkshakes with this product, as well. The sky is truly the limit with this Ninja CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, and you can snag it for $130 instead of $200. Of the technology behind the ice cream maker, one Amazon user writes, "While traditional ice cream makers churn product while freezing it - this micoplanes frozen product and produces incredibly smooth frozen dessert. Instead of forming ice crystals, it obliterates them."
Ninja K32009 Foodi NeverDull Premium Knife System, 9 Piece Knife Block Set
In need of new cutlery? Keep things sharp with this Ninja NeverDull Premium Knife System. For $180, you get an easy-to-use razor-sharp, built-in sharpening blade, steak knives, a chef knife and more.
Ninja SP351 Foodi Smart 13-in-1 Dual Heat Air Fry Countertop Oven
This dual heat air fry countertop oven has 13-in-1 functions and is currently on sale for over $100 off. This Ninja air fryer allows you to air fry, sear, bake, broil, toast, dehydrate and more. You can also save countertop space by flipping the oven up and away.
Ninja BL770AMZ Mega Kitchen System
If you're looking to buy some essential kitchenware all at once, check out this Ninja Mega Kitchen System for $119 instead of the usual $200. You get a food processor bowl, motor blade, to-go cup and more with this kitchen set that is a #1 Best Seller.
While you're shopping, check out more home, kitchen and tech deals on Amazon happening for a limited time right now.