KitchenAid Mixer Flash Deal: Save $110 During the Amazon October Prime Day 2022 Sale

If you're not set on your purchase, check out these rave reviews.

KitchenAid Artisan Tilt-Head Stand Mixer Reviews

A longtime fan of the product said, "I had my previous mixer for 22 years. It still works. When I saw the yellow I just had to have it. Let me tell you I love it!"

Another explained, "I've been using KitchenAid products for years now and to be frank, have not been dissatisfied with one of them. The 5 Quart Artisan 325 volt model being reviewed here is no exception. We have quite a few friends and relatives who use this same model and without exception all are delighted with this machine. It is dependable, reliable, mixes well and we personally have had no problems with ours whatsoever. It does the job we pay it to do and does it well. Our mixer goes through very frequent and heavy duty use."

Another customer shared, "I purchased this 5-qt. KitchenAid Artisan Stand Mixer in December 2006. Eleven years and eight months later, mine is still going strong. Then and now, it is performing at top speeds as if brand new."

"Anyone who cooks or bakes knows about KitchenAid mixers. This is a replacement for a 30+ year old model that finally died after mixing batches of bread dough several times a week. If this model works and lasts half as well as the old one, it will outlast me," a shopper insisted.

An Amazon customer recalled, "I've been wanting a kitchenaid stand mixer for a very looooong time. Over 10 years. I finally got one and i am over the moon. It is everything its hyped up to be and just in time. Late last year i was diagnosed with spinal stenosis so making bread and cooking was something that was hard on me. Having the kitchen aid allowed me to do what i love by being my helper. I live in Hawaii and recently acquired the shave ice attachment. I can now enjoy shave ice everyday and frozen Mai Tais. Staycation Dream. It's worth your hard earned money if you love being in the kitchen!"

A shopper raved, "I never could talk myself into spending so much for a mixer. I now have time to make bread and do all the baking I have always wanted to do. I have used this mixer for EVERYTHING!!!! I even mash my potatoes in it!!!! Worth every penny!!!!! I found a stand mixer pizza dough recipe that is the best I have ever eaten. Looking at accessories!!!!!!!"

If you're looking for more great finds, check out this mini Keurig that's on sale for just $50.