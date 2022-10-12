Pete Davidson's Next Role May Surprise You

Pete Davidson is bringing his talents to the Transformers franchise. Get a glimpse of the comedian behind the scenes of Rise of the Beasts below.

Pete Davidson is headed back to the big screen—or at least is voice is.

The Saturday Night Live alum and Michelle Yeoh have joined the cast of Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, the seventh installment of the Paramount Pictures franchise.

Pete, 28, will voice the autobot Mirage, while Michelle, 60, will take on the role of the maximal Airazor in the Steven Caple Jr.-directed film. The pair join Anthony Ramos and Dominique Fishback, who lead the film, which is slated for a June 2023 release after being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Steven shared behind-the-scenes videos of both actors doing voice work for the upcoming film.

"Pete Davidson in disguise," he captioned the Oct. 11 Instagram post, referencing the comedian's deep voice. "@transformersmovie cast is amazing, man. Sneak peek of Pete voicing Mirage & @michelleyeoh_official blessing us as the voice of Airazor #rotb2023."

Pete has been booked and busy since announcing his departure from Saturday Night Live after eight seasons back in May. The Bodies Bodies Bodies actor is also set to appear in the movie Wizards!, alongside Orlando Bloom and Naomi Scott, which he filmed in Australia over the summer.

According to Deadline, the comedy "follows two hapless pothead beach-bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone."

Pete will also appear in the comedic drama Dumb Money—about the 2021 GameStop stock market explosion—alongside Seth Rogen, Sebastian Stan, Shailene Woodley and Paul Dano. Additionally, he will star and executive produce the half-hour Peacock comedy, Bupkis, which, according to Deadline, will be a "heightened, fictionalized version" of Pete's life.

