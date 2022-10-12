Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and More Lead 2022 MTV EMA Nominations: See the Complete List

Watch : Necessary Realness: Taylor Swift Is The Queen of Easter Eggs

It's just a sign of the times…that the 2022 MTV EMAs are almost here.

The network announced this year's nominees on Oct. 12, and Harry Styles leads the group with seven nods, including in categories like Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video.

Taylor Swift is also one of the top contenders with six nods, followed by Nicki Minaj and Rosalía with five nominations each. In addition, several stars are in the running for their very first EMA, including Chencho Corleone, GAYLE, Stephen Sanchez, Dove Cameron, Doechii, Baby Keem, Kim Petras, Mae Muller, Saucy Santana, Shenseea, Summer Walker and Wet Leg.

Fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home a trophy. And will Styles and Swift, who briefly dated in 2012, have another award show reunion? After all, they were seen supporting each other at the 2021 Grammys.

The 2022 MTV EMAs will be held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13 and will be broadcast live in more than 170 countries on Pluto TV and Comedy Central, later streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally on Nov. 14.