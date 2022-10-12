Harry Styles, Taylor Swift, Nicki Minaj and More Lead 2022 MTV EMA Nominations: See the Complete List

The nominations for the 2022 MTV EMA Nominations are finally here. To see the full list of artists who made the list, keep scrolling.

It's just a sign of the times…that the 2022 MTV EMAs are almost here.

The network announced this year's nominees on Oct. 12, and Harry Styles leads the group with seven nods, including in categories like Best Artist, Best Song and Best Video.

Taylor Swift is also one of the top contenders with six nods, followed by Nicki Minaj and Rosalía with five nominations each. In addition, several stars are in the running for their very first EMA, including Chencho Corleone, GAYLE, Stephen Sanchez, Dove CameronDoechiiBaby Keem, Kim PetrasMae MullerSaucy SantanaShenseea, Summer Walker and Wet Leg

Fans will have to wait until the big night to see who takes home a trophy. And will Styles and Swift, who briefly dated in 2012, have another award show reunion? After all, they were seen supporting each other at the 2021 Grammys.

The 2022 MTV EMAs will be held at the PSD Bank Dome in Düsseldorf, Germany on Nov. 13 and will be broadcast live in more than 170 countries on Pluto TV and Comedy Central, later streaming on Paramount+ and Pluto TV globally on Nov. 14.

Musicians Performing Live on Stage

To see the full list of nominees, keep scrolling.

Best Song:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Jack Harlow, "First Class"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Nicki Minaj, "Super Freaky Girl"

ROSALÍA, "DESPECHÁ"

 

Best Video:

BLACKPINK, "Pink Venom"

Doja Cat, "Woman"

Harry Styles, "As It Was"

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5

Nicki Minaj, "Super Freaky Girl"

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"

 

Best Artist:

Adele

Beyoncé

Harry Styles

Nicki Minaj

ROSALÍA

Taylor Swift

Best Collaboration:

Bad Bunny, Chencho Corleone, "Me Porto Bonito"

David Guetta & Bebe Rexha, "I'm Good (Blue)"

DJ Khaled ft. Drake & Lil Baby, "STAYING ALIVE"

Megan Thee Stallion & Dua Lipa, "Sweetest Pie"

Post Malone with Doja Cat, "I Like You (A Happier Song)"

Shakira, Rauw Alejandro, "Te Felicito"

Tiësto & Ava Max, "The Motto"

 

Best Live:

Coldplay

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Kendrick Lamar

Lady Gaga

The Weeknd

 

Best Pop:

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Ed Sheeran

Harry Styles

Lizzo

Taylor Swift

Best New:

Baby Keem

Dove Cameron

GAYLE

SEVENTEEN

Stephen Sanchez

Tems

 

Best K-Pop:

BLACKPINK

BTS

ITZY

LISA

SEVENTEEN

TWICE

 

Best Latin:

Anitta

Bad Bunny

Becky G

J Balvin

ROSALÍA

Shakira

Best Electronic:

Calvin Harris

David Guetta

DJ Snake

Marshmello

Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto

 

Best Hip Hop:

Drake

Future

Jack Harlow

Kendrick Lamar

Lil Baby

Megan Thee Stallion

Nicki Minaj

 

Best Rock:

Foo Fighters

Liam Gallagher

Måneskin

Muse

Red Hot Chili Peppers

The Killers

Best Alternative:

Gorillaz

Imagine Dragons

Panic! At The Disco

Tame Impala

Twenty One Pilots

YUNGBLUD

 

Best R&B:

Chlöe

Givēon

H.E.R.

Khalid

Summer Walker

SZA

 

Best Longform Video:

Foo Fighters, "Studio 666"

ROSALÍA, "MOTOMAMI (ROSALÍA TikTok LIVE Performance)"

Stormzy, "Mel Made Me Do It"

Taylor Hawkins Tribute concert, Wembley Stadium, London

Taylor Swift, "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor's Version)"

Video for Good:

Ed Sheeran, "2step" (feat. Lil Baby)

Kendrick Lamar, "The Heart Part 5"

Latto, "P*ssy"

Lizzo, "About Damn Time"

Sam Smith, "Unholy" (feat. Kim Petras)

Stromae, "Fils de joie"

 

Biggest Fans:

BLACKPINK

BTS

Harry Styles

Lady Gaga

Nicki Minaj

Taylor Swift

 

Best Push:

Nessa Barrett

SEVENTEEN

Mae Muller

GAYLE

Shenseea

Omar Apollo

Wet Leg

Muni Long

Doechii

Saucy Santana

Stephen Sanchez

JVKE

 

Best Metaverse Performance:

BLACKPINK The Virtual, PUBG 

BTS, Minecraft

Charli XCX, Roblox

Justin Bieber, An Interactive Virtual Experience, Wave

Twenty One Pilots Concert Experience, Roblox

