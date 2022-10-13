Exclusive

Emily Blunt Is Ready for Bloodshed in Violent The English Trailer

In this exclusive trailer for Prime Video's The English, Emily Blunt's Lady Cornelia Locke is gearing up for some good old-fashioned revenge. Watch the full trailer here.

Emily Blunt is in for a bloody good time. 

In E!'s exclusive new trailer for the Prime Video upcoming series The English, the actress is embarking on a violent journey across the wild, wild West. Blunt plays the aristocratic Lady Cornelia Locke, who joins Pawnee ex-cavalry scout Eli Whipp (Twilight's Chaske Spencer) for help crossing an 1890s United States to avenge the death of her son.

But, as the trailer shows, this task isn't for the faint of heart. In one of the clip's first scenes, Whipp is about to be hanged and Cornelia can't do anything to stop it—until everything suddenly changes.

"It was black magic!" Blunt's Locke exclaims. "Only this afternoon, you were tied up there. I was lying down over there. Both about to get killed. And yet, here we are, and it's everyone else that's dead."

The upbeat trailer then depicts the lengths that the pair will have to go to take revenge—including seducing a calvary soldier, dragging someone behind their covered wagon by the neck, and lots and lots of shooting (which Whipp assures the privileged Locke she'll "have to" do). 

"It's just something about this country," Locke intones. "I sometimes wonder if there's horror in us all."

And throughout Whipp and Locke's journey, their destinies become more closely-bound than they had initially believed. After arriving in the new town of Hoxem, Wyoming, the streamer teases that a murder investigation by the local sheriff Robert Marshall (Stephen Rea) and young widow Martha Myers (Valerie Pachner) will reveal the "full extent of their intertwined history."

Watch the full trailer above, and catch The English when it premieres Nov. 11 on Prime Video.

