How Tom Schwartz Escaped Katie Maloney Divorce Drama on Winter House

The Toms are taking Vermont.
Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are spilling BTS details about Winter House's season two crossover with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.
It turns out the snowy getaway served as an escape for Schwartz, who was going through marriage troubles with ex-wife and co-star Katie Maloney at the time (the duo eventually announced their divorce in March 2022).
"Tom did say he just needed to get away for a little bit, and because of that I think we were just focused on having fun and doing what we do best in Vermont, which is drink and party and laugh," Amanda exclusively told E! News. "We weren't prying for information or asking him to open up, but he definitely seemed just a little sad."
Kyle chimed in to note he assumed Schwartz was visiting Winter House as a break from work. "When he said he needed an escape, I thought it was work related," he said. "He felt comfortable—particularly late in the night—to open up. I was glad he had the opportunity because to some extent he was bottling it up."
Amanda added, "We were just trying to be supportive then and still are now."
Even though Schwartz was dealing with a lot of emotions last winter, the Toms managed to let loose. Kyle and Amanda noted that the TomTom owners packed a whole lot of partying into just a few nights.
"The Toms were there for like two nights and then they were able to leave, so it's really easy to go a lot harder for two nights than it is for two weeks straight," Amanda revealed. "I think they definitely partied harder [than us] the two nights that they were there. They really brought the energy."
Referring to Schwartz, Kyle shared, "On their way out I think Tom was basically like, 'I think I have alcohol poisoning.'"
VPR crossover aside, Amanda described Winter House season two as "a lot of fun sprinkled with the perfect amount of drama."
Check out the video above for more scoop from Kyle and Amanda, including how newlywed life is treating them.
Winter House returns Thursday, Oct. 13, at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)