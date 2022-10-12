How Tom Schwartz Escaped Katie Maloney Divorce Drama on Winter House

Watch : Kyle Cooke & Amanda Batula Reveal Their Baby Timeline!

The Toms are taking Vermont.

Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula are spilling BTS details about Winter House's season two crossover with Vanderpump Rules stars Tom Sandoval and Tom Schwartz.

It turns out the snowy getaway served as an escape for Schwartz, who was going through marriage troubles with ex-wife and co-star Katie Maloney at the time (the duo eventually announced their divorce in March 2022).

"Tom did say he just needed to get away for a little bit, and because of that I think we were just focused on having fun and doing what we do best in Vermont, which is drink and party and laugh," Amanda exclusively told E! News. "We weren't prying for information or asking him to open up, but he definitely seemed just a little sad."

Kyle chimed in to note he assumed Schwartz was visiting Winter House as a break from work. "When he said he needed an escape, I thought it was work related," he said. "He felt comfortable—particularly late in the night—to open up. I was glad he had the opportunity because to some extent he was bottling it up."