October Clinique Deals: Shop Most-Loved Moisturizers, Mascaras & More From Just $16

October is Clinique Month at HSN, and they're offering up to 50% off the line's must-have skincare, beauty, and more.

By Sophy Ziss Oct 12, 2022 3:57 PMTags
Ecomm: HSN Clinique Month 2

This article is sponsored by HSN. These items were selected from HSN because we love them and we thought you might like them at these prices. If you buy something from our links, E! makes a commission on your purchase. Prices are accurate as of publish time. Items are sold by retailer, not E!.

Every month might be Clinique month to some, but October is Clinique Month at HSN, and that's really one to celebrate. Every Wednesday, they're introducing new discounts on moisturizers, lip sets, bundles for men, and everything else needed to primp, pamper, and moisturize. Even long after October ends.

From TikTok's favorite Black Honey Almost Lipstick to time-saving bundles, there's a ton to explore. But, don't worry: I've combed through every item to save you time. Definitely just for you, and not because some Clinique staples have been a part of my routine since middle school.

So! Here are just a few of the Clinique products you can pick up on sale right now at HSN — plus one bonus item that I just can't help but recommend. (Trust me; it's worth it at any price.) Plus, if there's nothing you're absolutely in love with here, rest assured that more price drops will be posted throughout the rest of the month.

Ready, set, shop!

Money-Saving Beauty Gift Sets You’ll Want To Keep for Yourself: Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Clinique & More

Clinique Twice The Moisture Dramatically Different Lotion+ Set

This half-off set includes not one, but two of the famed Dramatically Different Lotion+ tubes. The rich but lightweight formula is ideal for those in colder, drier climates. 

$32
$16
QVC

Clinique Ready in 5 Bundle

Be "ready in five!" for real from now on with help from this four-piece Clinique set.

$50
$36
QVC

Clinique Almost Lipstick Black Honey Duo

Save $10 on this wear-everywhere duo in a shade that's TikTok-approved.

$32
$22
QVC

Clinique Daily Oil-Free Hydration Men Set

Help your man improve his skincare routine with this oil-free trio from Clinique for Men.

$43
$22
QVC

Clinique Pop Matte Lip Set

This sultry trio includes one Pop Matte Lip Color + Primer, one Intense Quickliner, and one lip brush, so you'll get the perfect pout every time.

$54
$27
QVC

Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Set

One "genius" moisturizer, two ways: That's what's included in the Clinique Dramatically Different Moisturizing Gel Set. According to the brand, their gel formula delivers soothing hydration for those with oilier complexions. 

$62
$42
QVC

Clinique Superbalm Lip Treatment

Okay, so, admittedly the Clinique Superbalm isn't on sale, but I had to include it: I've sworn by it forever, and I've lived in some really cold places (Go Orange!). It's super-effective, and you don't even need to use too much. Worth it at any price.

$18
QVC

Speaking of great beauty deals, this Laneige lip sleeping mask is 30% off during the Amazon Prime sale. 

