The Capture's Season 2 Trailer Will Make You Question Everything

The Capture is back for a thrilling second season on Nov. 3, and E! News has your exclusive first look at the show's action-packed new episodes. Just like season one, the new season will continue to ask the question, "Can we really believe what we see?" according to the streamer's description.
The series picks up with Holliday Grainger's Detective Chief Inspector Rachel Carey as she tackles her latest mystery, which once again centers around the mysterious Correction—an organization with the ability to alter and manipulate photo and video evidence to convict crime suspects.
One victim of Correction's latest antics is Paapa Essiedu's Isaac Turner, who says in the season two trailer, "They're hacking my interviews and changing my words."
"Escalating from the CCTV thriller of series one," Peacock's description continues, "the six-part run features 'invisible' assassins, the terrifying rise of deepfake technology, the ever-growing tension between government and Big Tech, and corruption at the heart of the British media."
Ron Perlman returns as Frank Napier for the new season and is joined by cast members Indira Varma, Andy Nyman, Rob Yang, Ben Miles, Lia Williams, Cavan Clerkin, Ginny Holder and Nigel Lindsay.
The series—which airs on BBC One in the U.K.—is executive produced by showrunner and writer Ben Chanan. Heyday Television produces the show for Universal International Studios, a division of Universal Studio Group.
