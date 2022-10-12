Drake Honors “Twin” Son Adonis on His 5th Birthday

Watch : See Drake's Son's Cute Reaction to LeBron James Playing Ball

Drake's son Adonis is celebrating another year around the sun.

The "Way 2 Sexy" rapper—who shares Adonis with Sophie Brussaux—posted a carousel of photos from his son's epic superhero-themed 5th birthday party.

In the photos, Adonis could be seen enjoying a motorsport racing game, shooting some basketball and spending quality time with Spider-Man. Drake, 35, also shared a picture of his son posing with Sophie, 33, in front of the festive decorations.

The four-time Grammy winner captioned the post, "Happy 5th to my twin."

Adonis also received a whole lot of birthday wishes from his dad's friends in the comments section of the post, including from Nicki Minaj who wrote, "HAPPY BIRTHDAY CUTE BOY!!!!!!!"

DJ Khaled commented, "Young king!!!! Happy bday !!!!" while Chance the Rapper wrote, "Happy Birthday to the lil man."

Adonis also received shoutouts from Lil Kim, who commented, "HBD young King!" while rapper Bun B added, "Happy birthday to the heir!"