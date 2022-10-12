October Prime Day 2022 Deal: Get 4 Pairs of Leggings With 7,900+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews for $48

If you need additional insights before you shop, check out these Amazon reviews.

Youngcharm 4 Pack Leggings Reviews

A shopper admitted, "I was skeptical when ordering. However, these exceeded my expectations. They are true to fit, buttery soft, and the spandex is very supportive. Side pockets,in yoga leggings are a must for me, which they have. Having said that- the pockets fit my android phone/case, just barely though. Overall- I highly recommend."

Another reviewed, "Wow! I was pleasantly surprised by this purchase. I got the 4 black pairs with the V-Cross waist. They have great tummy control and fit as expected."

An Amazon customer gushed, "It's been a few months now. I just wanted to update and say that I will not buy another brand other than THESE ever again! As long as they make them, I will buy them here! I wear them to church with a dress shirt and sandals/heels, I wear them hiking/playing sports, I wear them grocery shopping, I wear them as winter outfit with knee high boots, I wear them for everything!! They are amazing quality. Get these! They are the softest leggings ever and very thick, good quality."

Someone else wrote, "I wear leggings like every day.. these are my absolute favorites! Super soft comfy material, flattering on the belly (no muffin top with these) and love that I can wear with a hoodie and tennis shoes or dress up with an sweater and boots. Oh and love the little pockets that fit my phone perfectly. I am between med and large usually so I went with the large and they fit perfect."

"These leggings are very soft and comfortable. They are thick enough that your underwear don't show through. And pockets! One on each leg and one hidden in the waist. I'm (ugh) thick in the middle so I have problems with leggings rolling down at the waist. The waist on these slim the tummy area and don't roll down. Thick material but breathable. Seems are well made. I would recommend and would buy again. Actually looking at other colors, so I likely will buy more," a shopper reviewed.

Another customer shared, "These leggings are so soft and comfortable. They fit perfect and have POCKETS! They are made from a thick material so they are definitely squat proof. I love the high waist too. These are it ladies!!!"

