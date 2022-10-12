Kaley Cuoco Shares Glimpse Into Her Pregnancy Journey With Tom Pelphrey

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco and boyfriend Tom Pelphrey are very busy prepping for their newest arrival. See the sweet photos of the actress amid her pregnancy journey.

By Kisha Forde Oct 12, 2022 1:17 PMTags
PregnanciesKaley CuocoCouplesCelebrities
Watch: Kaley Cuoco Reveals She's PREGNANT With a Baby Girl

Kaley Cuoco is officially checking in with a baby on board.
 
The Flight Attendant star recently announced that she and Tom Pelphrey are expecting their first baby together. In a series of sweet photos shared to Instagram on Oct. 11, the actress captioned her post, "Baby girl Pelphrey coming 2023," adding that the couple were "beyond blessed and over the moon." In his own respective post, Tom also celebrated the happy news, writing, "And then it was even MORE BETTER. Love you more than ever @kaleycuoco."
 
Ahead of the couple's pregnancy announcement, Kaley gushed that she knew she was ready to start a new chapter with the actor the moment she met him earlier this year.

"I heard his voice, and I turned around, and it was like my life was over, or just starting," she told USA Today in May, one month after they met. "It hit me. It was love at first sight. "We were immediately connected. I do feel like I've known him my whole life, but I wasn't ready for him."

As Kaley predicted, "We're ready to build a life together."

photos
2022 Celebrity Babies

And so it begins. Keep reading for an in-depth look at their pregnancy journey.

Instagram
Baby on Board

When the actress announced her pregnancy on Oct. 11, she also shared an up-close-and-personal look at her growing baby bump. (Along with other photos of herself and Tom Pelphrey celebrating the news).

Instagram
Seeing Double

In a cute photo featuring the actress (and her growing bump) alongside her stunt double, Kaley revealed that she filmed an action movie while "pregnant and horribly sick," adding that her on-set lookalike had to do "all the things as non-pregnant me."

Instagram
Lifelong Friends

Kaley revealed to fans in a clip shared to her Instagram Stories that she's already introduced her bump a.k.a "bub" to the horses in her life.

Instagram
Some Much-Needed Rest

Alongside a photo in which she is seen sound asleep, the Flight Attendant star explained that "this was every day between setups."

Instagram
Pretty in Pink

As a nod to their 2022 Emmys outing, Kaley shared a photo of the couple's red carpet appearance, writing, "Remember when we all laughed realizing this dress would not have fit even a week later."

Instagram
Overall Happiness

Kaley shared a sweet photo of herself wearing overalls, which also just so happened to match with Tom's attire.

