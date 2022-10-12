October Prime Day 2022: Save 30% on the Grande Cosmetics Lash Serum With 25,200+ 5-Star Reviews

Still not sure about shopping? Check out these rave reviews.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum Reviews

A shopper shared, "A week after using every night, my lashes got so long. It's so easy to do my make up in the morning now. I have lashes I can work with now. As before I needed to add so much mascara to get the lashes that I like. Now it takes no time for my make up. Love this product!!!!"

Another admitted, "I'm not usually one for reviewing a product, but yall this one works. I've never really had eyelashes in my life. A coworker recommended this to me so I figured with virtually no lashes I had nothing to lose. Ordered it and within a month and a half in my fiance and family members noticed a difference in my lashes. 3 months later and they are the longest I've ever had in my life."

Someone recalled, "Was skeptical but thought I'd try a couple of lash enhancing formulas. This one actually WORKS!! Doesn't take that long to start seeing results-- maybe a week, and it continues to work after that. I have very sensitive allergy eyes and haven't had a problem with that either. BRAVO. My husband even noticed."

An Amazon shopper wrote, "I saw a woman who had amazing natural lashes and I complimented her, and she told me about Grande Lash MD. Like a commercial, it was so funny. I never expected that, but she was a nurse, so I trusted her. She was right!! At first, nothing, but after about 3 1/2 weeks, there was a significant thickness and major length. HONESTLY!"

"They're much thicker and seem darker, but probably because they are so thick! I LOVE when a product works. I'll be using this for a very long time," someone reviewed.

Another shopper said, "I've been using this product religiously for 1 month and I can definitely see results already! I barely had any eyelashes once I stopped getting eyelash extensions and now I can see my eyelashes are definitely starting to fill in. I think the price is a bit much for such a small tube, but the product works… so I guess I'll be a repeating customer."

If you're looking for more Amazon beauty discounts, check out these Olaplex discounts.