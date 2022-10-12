"Thankful" Kris Jenner Pens Message to Khloe Kardashian's Doctors After Health Scare

Kris Jenner is counting her blessings after Khloe Kardashian's recent health scare.
After the Good American founder, 38, shared on Oct. 11 that she recently had a tumor removed from her face, her mom, 66, expressed her gratitude for the care Khloe's doctors provided.
"I am so thankful to @garthfishermd and PRAISE GOD for the amazing results, and that my Khloé is going to be OK!!" Kris wrote on Instagram. "It was quite the scare and I am so humbled and thankful to everyone who was part of this team. @khloekardashian."
Khloe seemed to appreciate her mother's words, dropping a series of heart emojis. "Can't get rid of me that easily mommy," she wrote in the comments, "lol."
In addition, Kris re-posted a note from Dr. Garth Fisher, a friend of the family and surgeon who removed Khloe's tumor.
"Dear Khloe, @khloekardashian," his message began, "You and your family have been dear to me for a very long time. I was so saddened that you required a procedure requiring removing of a dangerous and significant tumor from your face. I felt like I was operating on my own daughter. I was honored that you put your trust in my staff and me. I am tremendously relieved that we got it all out and you can now get past this."
He then expressed his appreciation for Khloe's other doctors Dr. Tess Mauricio, Dr. Daniel Behroozan and Dr. Scott Binder and praised the reality star.
"You're beautiful and have a heart of gold," Dr. Garth continued. "Now let's get this scar to heal great and be mindful of too much sun exposure :)."
Khloe gave the update on her health after seeing "numerous stories going around" about why she's been wearing a bandage on her face for the past few weeks, going on to explain what happened.
"After noticing a small bump on my face and assuming it was something as minor as a zit," she wrote on Instagram Stories, "I decided to get it biopsied 7 months after realizing it was not budging."
As the Kardashians star noted, she had it examined and a second biopsy was performed. "A few days later," she continued, "I was told I need to have an immediate operation to remove a tumor from my face."
And she's thankful that Dr. Garth "was able to get everything," noting all of her "margins appear clear" and that she's in the healing process.
"So, here we are…you'll continue to see my bandages and when I'm allowed, you'll probably see a scar (and an indention in my cheek from the tumor being removed)," Khloe added, "but until then I hope you enjoy how fabulous I'm making these face bandages look."
KoKo said she shared her experience to remind her followers to get checked frequently.
"At 19 years old, I had melanoma on my back, and I had a surgery to remove that as well, so I am pre-composed to melanomas," she wrote. "Even those who are not, we should be checking all the time. I am someone who wears sunscreen every single day, religiously so no one is exempt from these things. Please take this seriously and do regular self-exams as well as your annual checkups."