"Thankful" Kris Jenner Pens Message to Khloe Kardashian's Doctors After Health Scare

Watch : Khloe Kardashian Has Surgery to Remove Face Tumor

Kris Jenner is counting her blessings after Khloe Kardashian's recent health scare.

After the Good American founder, 38, shared on Oct. 11 that she recently had a tumor removed from her face, her mom, 66, expressed her gratitude for the care Khloe's doctors provided.

"I am so thankful to @garthfishermd and PRAISE GOD for the amazing results, and that my Khloé is going to be OK!!" Kris wrote on Instagram. "It was quite the scare and I am so humbled and thankful to everyone who was part of this team. @khloekardashian."

Khloe seemed to appreciate her mother's words, dropping a series of heart emojis. "Can't get rid of me that easily mommy," she wrote in the comments, "lol."

In addition, Kris re-posted a note from Dr. Garth Fisher, a friend of the family and surgeon who removed Khloe's tumor.

"Dear Khloe, @khloekardashian," his message began, "You and your family have been dear to me for a very long time. I was so saddened that you required a procedure requiring removing of a dangerous and significant tumor from your face. I felt like I was operating on my own daughter. I was honored that you put your trust in my staff and me. I am tremendously relieved that we got it all out and you can now get past this."