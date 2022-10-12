Real Housewives Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma

Real Housewives alum Teddi Mellencamp has shared her skin cancer diagnosis: "Moral of this story: If a doctor says, 'Come in every 3 months,' please go in every 3 months."

By Kisha Forde Oct 12, 2022 11:44 AMTags
Real HousewivesCelebritiesCancer
Watch: Teddi Mellencamp's 5-Month-Old Daughter Faces Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her health after being diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma.
 
As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained in an Oct. 11 video shared to her Instagram Stories, Teddi received the call from her doctor about her diagnosis after completing a workout and went into their offices immediately afterward. Now, she's sharing her story as her doctors arrange next steps moving forward.
 
"Melanoma awareness update," Teddi captioned an Oct. 11 Instagram photo that featured the back her right shoulder. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one, so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma."
 
"Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps," she continued. "Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today."

photos
Celeb Cancer Survivors

As the mom of three noted, she's sharing her story to remind others to stay on top of their screenings.
 
"Moral of this story: If a doctor says, ‘Come in every 3 months,' please go in every 3 months," she wrote. "I so badly wanted to blow this off. ‘What could happen in 3 months?' I thought. Apparently, a lot. I continue to share this journey because I was a 90s teen, putting baby oil and iodine on my skin to tan it. Never wearing sunscreen or getting my moles checked until I was 40 years old."

Instagram

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Blake Shelton Announces He's Leaving The Voice Next Season

3

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

Teddi concluded her deeply personal message with a reminder to take care of yourself first and foremost. "This has been such a wakeup call for me," she added. "And I hope to all of you, to love and protect the skin you're in."

Trending Stories

1

Khloe Kardashian Undergoes Operation to Remove Tumor From Her Face

2

Blake Shelton Announces He's Leaving The Voice Next Season

3

Tom Brady Is Dealing "With Life" Amid Gisele Bündchen Split Rumors

4

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump: See the Precious Pic

5

American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23

Latest News

October Prime Day 2022 Deal: Get 4 Pairs of Leggings for $48

Exclusive

Why John Stamos Isn't Interested In Another Full House Reboot

Amazon October Prime Day Jewelry & Accessory Deals for as Low as $8

American Idol Runner-Up Willie Spence Dead at 23

Update!

Target's Jaw-Dropping Black Friday Deals Are Here Starting at $3!

Kaley Cuoco Shares Glimpse Into Pregnancy Journey With Tom Pelphrey

Olivia Munn Reveals Her and John Mulaney’s Son’s First Words