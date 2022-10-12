Real Housewives Alum Teddi Mellencamp Diagnosed With Stage 2 Melanoma

Watch : Teddi Mellencamp's 5-Month-Old Daughter Faces Surgery

Teddi Mellencamp is opening up about her health after being diagnosed with stage 2 melanoma.



As the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum explained in an Oct. 11 video shared to her Instagram Stories, Teddi received the call from her doctor about her diagnosis after completing a workout and went into their offices immediately afterward. Now, she's sharing her story as her doctors arrange next steps moving forward.



"Melanoma awareness update," Teddi captioned an Oct. 11 Instagram photo that featured the back her right shoulder. "Despite my anxiety, I listened to the doctors and went in for my 3-month skin check last week since my previous melanoma. They said I had another abnormal spot near my last one, so they did a biopsy. I got the call this morning: Stage 2 melanoma."



"Now, next Wednesday I go to an oncologist to have it cut out and come up with a game plan on next steps," she continued. "Of course, this is all pending some additional testing and biopsies of other spots nearby that were taken today."