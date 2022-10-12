Bed Bath & Beyond Deals Starting at $4: UGG, KitchenAid, Ninja, iRobot, Sharper Image, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

This is a great time to shop. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing with major discounts. Plus there are unbelievable deals at Walmart and Target. Those aren't the only big sales right now though. You need to check out the can't-miss deals at Bed Bath and Beyond right now.

There are multiple ways to save on your order. You can get items on clearance at a 70% discount, plus you can get 25% off the whole purchase. And, of course, you'll earn reward points to get discounts on future Bed Bath & Beyond orders. There are amazing finds with prices as low as $4 from UGG, KitchenAid, Ninja, iRobot, Sharper Image, and more top brands at Bed Bath & Beyond.