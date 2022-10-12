Bed Bath & Beyond Deals Starting at $4: UGG, KitchenAid, Ninja, iRobot, Sharper Image, and More

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
This is a great time to shop. The Amazon Prime Early Access Sale is in full swing with major discounts. Plus there are unbelievable deals at Walmart and Target. Those aren't the only big sales right now though. You need to check out the can't-miss deals at Bed Bath and Beyond right now.
There are multiple ways to save on your order. You can get items on clearance at a 70% discount, plus you can get 25% off the whole purchase. And, of course, you'll earn reward points to get discounts on future Bed Bath & Beyond orders. There are amazing finds with prices as low as $4 from UGG, KitchenAid, Ninja, iRobot, Sharper Image, and more top brands at Bed Bath & Beyond.
Bed Bath & Beyond Deals
Bee & Willow 24-Inch Thanksgiving Heather Porch Wreath
Bring a festive touch to your space with this wreath that's perfect for autumn.
Our Table Forged Aluminum Ceramic Nonstick 10-Piece Cookware Set
A 10-piece cookware set on sale for just $50?! That's a can't-miss deal for sure.
A shopper raved, "This set has a very impressive nonstick surface and washes like a dream. I've cooked everything from cheesy eggs in the pans to sauce in the pots. All pieces have even been through the dishwasher multiple times and still look good as new."
Keurig K-Cafe Special Edition Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker
Transform into a barista with the Keurig Single Serve Coffee, Latte & Cappuccino Maker. Skip the coffee shop and make your own morning beverages. This machine is easy to use and it's 25% off.
A shopper reviewed, "Received this as a wedding shower gift cannot say enough good things about the cappuccino latte function so easy to use for hot or cold."
Sharper Image Powerboost Deep Tissue Massage Gun Percussion Massager
Make the most of your post-workout recovery when you incorporate this massage gun into your routine. It is a lightweight, quiet device, that's powerful and effective to target sore muscles and relieve tension.
A fan of the product raved, "Purchased this as a Father's Day gift for my husband. In his exact words (wife this is THEE BEST THING THATS EVER HAPPEN TO THE HUMAN BODY), and when he tried the massage gun on me, I COULD NOT AGREE MORE!! Now I wanna buy one for both of my hard working brothers! All hard working men DESERVES this magic machine."
UGG Avery Quilted Throw Blanket in Winter Plaid
No one does cozy like UGG. This blanket is just as cozy as it is cute. There are a handful of patterns to choose from.
KitchenAid Mixer Artisan® Tilt-Head Stand 5 qt. Mixer in Rose
The KitchenAid mixer is nothing short of iconic. You may try the rest, but, at the end of the day, many people believe that KitchenAid is the best. If you want this high-quality device, it's smart to shop while it's on sale. It has 10 speeds and it comes in a bunch of colors. This is a worthwhile investment for sure.
Ninja Air Fryer Foodi 8qt. 6-in-1, 2-Basket with DualZone™ Technology
Indulge in your favorite snacks, minus the grease. This air fryer is great to air fry, air broil, roast, bake, reheat, and dehydrate.
Bee & Willow Cotton Flannel Queen Sheet Set
Treat yourself to a set of soft bed sheets. There are a few patterns to choose from, with one customer remarking, "Nice deep pockets, thick flannel, soft And very comfortable."
iRobot Roomba 694 Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum
Give yourself a break from cleaning and just get a robotic vacuum. This will make your life so much easier.
A shopper shared, "I don't know why I didn't buy one of these a long time ago, Vacuums great and saves me a lot of time ! I would recommend this to anyone!"
H for Happy Ceramic Pumpkins in Orange (Set of 3)
Celebrate autumn with this trio of ceramic pumpkin decorations.
Simply Essential 4-Piece Silicone Spatulas Set
These mini spatulas are essential. They have flexible silicone heads, durable wood handles, and they can withstand temperatures up to 450 degrees Fahrenheit.
Madison Park Laurel 7-Piece Queen Comforter Set in Taupe
Turn your bedroom into a luxurious sanctuary with this bedding set from Madison Park. There are 10 colors and four sizes to choose from.
While you're shopping, check out this 50% off deal on the Keurig K-Mini.