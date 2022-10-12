Heidi Klum and Daughter Leni Share Kiss During Lingerie Photo Shoot

Watch : Heidi Klum RATES Her Past Fashion Choices

Like mother, like daughter.

On Oct. 10, Heidi Klum shared a fun behind-the-scenes video to Instagram from a new Intimissimi lingerie campaign shoot, which also starred her daughter Leni Klum. In the black-and-white Reel, the supermodel, 49, and the rising fashion star, 18, are seen laughing and dancing in lacy bras and panties between photo takes.

In one standout moment, the two share a quick kiss on the lips before giggling and hugging each other. "Creative director ….my longtime friend @thomashayo," Heidi captioned the post. "Thanks for making us feel confident all day singing and dancing in our @intimissimiofficial."

This isn't the first time the pair have posed together. In 2020, Leni made her magazine debut in Vogue Germany, alongside her mom. On the cover, the duo sported oversized blue, pink and green suit looks designed by Versace as Heidi planting a kiss on her daughter's cheek. In an accompanying Instagram post, the Project Runway alum gushed over the teen and her new career move.