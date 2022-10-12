Elon Musk Is Selling “Burnt Hair” Perfume—Yes, Really

Watch : 5 Things You Didn't Know About Elon Musk

Elon Musk is living up to his name.

The entrepreneur announced a new business venture in addition to his SpaceX and Tesla companies— a "Burnt Hair" perfume. Updating his Twitter bio to "perfume salesman," Musk revealed what he called the "finest fragrance on Earth" on social media Oct. 11.

The businessman gave more insight on Twitter into his decision to launch a perfume brand through his brand The Boring Company.

"With a name like mine, getting into the fragrance business was inevitable," he wrote of his scented surname. "Why did I even fight it for so long!?"

The website includes an image of a red glass bottle with "burnt hair" penned in cursive silver letters and "singed" written in a bold font. As for what it smells like, the perfume's website said it is "the essence of repugnant desire."

"Just like leaning over a candle at the dinner table, but without all the hard work," the website reads. "Stand out in a crowd! Get noticed as you walk through the airport."