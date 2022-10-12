Will Glee Alum Chris Colfer See Lea Michele in Funny Girl? He Says...

It looks like Chris Colfer isn't interested in seeing Lea Michele as the greatest star.
The Glee alum passed on the opportunity when he was recently invited to catch his former co-star play Fanny Brice in the Broadway revival of Funny Girl. While appearing on the Oct. 11 episode of SiriusXM's The Michelle Collins Show, Chris joked that "my day suddenly got so full" after host Michelle Collins asked him to tag along for a nighttime showing of Lea's performance.
"Sorry! Sorry!" the 32-year-old continued with a laugh, prompting Michelle to explain that she had previously seen Beanie Feldstein in the musical, so it was "only right that I see it with Lea."
"Well, I saw Six last night," Chris quipped, "and that was amazing."
So, will he make time in the future to check out Lea in Funny Girl? Chris told Michelle, "No, I can be triggered at home."
Lea made her Funny Girl debut in September, replacing Beanie as the musical's lead after the Booksmart star left the show earlier than expected. An eyewitness told E! News on opening night that Lea received four standing ovations in the first act, with a star-studded crowd that included Glee co-creator Ryan Murphy cheering her on.
As the insider described, "The applause and cheering have been nonstop since Lea first came on stage."
Since then, Lea has continued to see other familiar faces in the audience. Earlier this month, the 36-year-old had a mini Glee reunion with Darren Criss when the actor stopped by the show with his wife, Mia Criss.
"The amount of times this guy has seen me sing 'Don't Rain On My Parade,'" Lea captioned a photo of the group on Instagram. "I love you @darrencriss and @miavoncriss."