Millie Bobby Brown Wants to Write a Stranger Things Musical Episode

Millie Bobby Brown wants to turn the Upside Down round and round.

The actress, who plays Eleven on Netflix's Stranger Things, said she has some big ideas for the series finale of the beloved series—and she wants to be given creative control!

"I'd love to be the writer! I'd make it more of a musical," Millie told Total Film. "But, you know, they don't entrust it in the hands of me, which they should."

Millie even pointed to a certain long-running FX comedy starring Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, Kaitlin Olson and Glenn Howerton as inspiration.

"Trust me, I can do the finale to Stranger Things, and it would be great," Millie continued. "I think it should be like It's Always Sunny In Philadelphia. Did you ever see the musical episode? It needs to end like that—a musical episode."

In the fourth season of It's Always Sunny in 2008, the cast performed a rock opera in an episode titled "The Nightman Cometh," based on songs written by Charlie Kelly (Day). The episode has become a beloved part of the show's history, including for fans like Millie, who was only 4 years old when the episode actually premiered.