Get a Rundown of Salley Carson's Chaotic One Hour on Bachelor in Paradise

Let's hope this ticket to paradise was refundable.
On Oct. 11, Salley Carson finally made her long-awaited and highly-discussed arrival on Bachelor in Paradise—days after her very own suitcase arrived.
Salley became a hot topic of discussion after rumors about missed flights, ex-fiancés and locking producers in the trunks of cars—yes, you read that right—began to infiltrate the island. (For the full breakdown of Salley's bizarre escapades, click here.)
After leaving Clayton Echard's season of The Bachelor before things really even began—telling Clayton that she was still reeling from a broken engagement back home—Salley assured Bachelor in Paradise host Jesse Palmer that this experience was going to be different, saying, "I wasn't ready last time, but I'm ready this time!"
Salley immediately made a beeline for Justin Glaze, who was down in the dumps after Genevieve Parisi pursued a relationship with Aaron Clancy over him and he was spurned by Victoria Fuller. As Justin revealed, he and Salley shared a history together—one forged over a kiss at a famed country music festival in California.
"I had no clue if she was coming or not," Justin said. "Obviously we had talked before this at Stagecoach. The timing worked out quite well because Victoria and Genevieve didn't pan out. I'm like, ‘OK, here's somebody I can spend some time with.'"
So far, so good, Salley!
As with most things in Paradise, there was trouble lurking around the corner. The trouble, in this instance, came in the form of the aforementioned Genevieve and Shanae Ankney, who thought that Salley's intentions were not in the right place.
"She still sees her ex. She saw him right before she came here," Genevieve argued. "She's FaceTiming him at the airport crying. She just lies, lies lies."
Shanae concurred, saying, "Salley is a liar. I don't think she's ready for a relationship and I just don't trust her."
So, of course, Genevieve and Shanae decided to confront her.
When Genevieve asked Salley if she really had been with her ex just days before arriving on the island, Salley explained that they work together, before also admitting, "I felt like I needed a conversation out of respect for him."
Genevieve and Shanae, to nobody's surprise, weren't having it—which caused Salley to become irritated.
"If anyone here can't understand that I have respect for the guy that I was with before this, then I'm out. It is what it is," Salley said. "And that's exactly why you don't trust anyone on this f--king beach."
Things were off to such a good start, Salley!
As the vultures began to circle, Salley became exasperated, saying, "This is exactly why I didn't get on three flights."
Salley, your story is crumbling!
Justin attempted to console Salley—which, as Genevieve and Shanae argued, may have been more about a rose than legitimate concern—but she wasn't having it.
"Dude, like, I cannot be here," Salley said. "I'm too real for this shit."
At that point, the writing was on the wall.
"They asked me if I had a conversation with my ex before I came here. I did," Salley told Justin. "That pisses me off because they know how much I didn't want my ex's name or any of that situation brought into this, out of respect for him. So out of respect for him, I wanna leave."
And just like that, Salley took off her mic, got back into the SUV and concluded the most chaotic one-hour island stay in Bachelor in Paradise history.
Guess she wasn't so ready after all. We'll miss you, Salley!