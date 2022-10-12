Christian Bale Recalls Being “Mediator” Between Amy Adams and David O. Russell on American Hustle

Watch : Christian Bale's Best Transformations Throughout The Years

Though he's known as a caped vigilante, Christian Bale can also take up a more peaceful role.

The Dark Knight star said he was a "mediator" on the set of American Hustle amid an allegedly tense relationship between co-star Amy Adams and director David O. Russell. According to Bale, his ability to intervene during hostile environments comes instinctively to him.

"That's just in my nature," Bale told GQ Magazine in a recent interview. "To try to say, 'Hey, come on, let's go and sit down and figure that out. There's gotta be a way of making this all work.'"

Bale said he used this approach during the filming of American Hustle, confirming to the outlet that he intervened.

Adams has previously spoken out on how she often cried on set due to Russell.

"I was really just devastated on set," Adams said in 2016. "I mean, not every day, but most."

She added, "Life to me is more important than movies. It really taught me how to separate work and home."