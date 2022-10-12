Why John Stamos Isn't Interested In Another Full House Reboot

Watch : How John Stamos Pays Tribute to Bob Saget in Big Shot

John Stamos is ready to close the door on Full House.

The actor, who played Jesse Katsopolis on eight seasons of Full House from 1987 to 1995 and again on five seasons of reboot Fuller House from 2016 to 2020, exclusively told E! News that getting the gang back together without late co-star Bob Saget just wouldn't feel right.

"It's just not the same without him," Stamos said. "There's something missing, there's a piece missing. We're doing a lot of tributes. I did that Netflix tribute [June's Dirty Daddy: The Bob Saget Tribute], which was beautiful, I thought. Every chance I get, I talk about him. If we're real quiet, we could hear him complaining right now that I don't talk about him enough. We'll continue to do tributes to him, but I don't know about a Full House one, though."

However, Stamos did recall how Saget, who died in January 2021 at the age of 65, used to joke that "Fullest House would be the family and me in an urn on the fireplace."