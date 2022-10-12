Dua Lipa’s Pierced Uggs Prove She’s Making New Rules for Fall Fashion

Dua Lipa is starting a new trend: cozy punk.
In her latest Instagram style serve, the "Cold Heart" singer unexpectedly revived the Ugg boot, although hardly the mall-aesthetics styles once paired with Juicy Couture velour sweatsuit and denim mini-skirts two decades ago.
Posing in a long green floral dress and cropped cardigan, Dua, 27, slipped on a punky pair that featured edgy silver grommets piercing through the chestnut suede, shearling-lined boots.
The elevated Uggs actually hail from a collaboration with London-based fashion brand KNWLS, which debuted last month at the label's spring/summer 2023 runway show.
"Dangerous and comfortable" is how Charlotte Knowles and Alexandre Arsenault—the design duo behind KNWLS—describe their reworked Ugg boot, telling British Vogue, "We love shoes that feel hostile, nostalgic and futuristic."
Originally worn by Aussie surfers in the '60's, Uggs found a whole new fanbase in the early '00 and made famous by Hollywood "It" girls like Britney Spears, Paris Hilton and Mischa Barton. The boots soon became one of the most hotly debated, love-it-or-hate-it shoes in fashion history.
After fading away for years, the iconic fuzzy footwear is making a strong comeback, thanks to the Y2K trend takeover.
While Dua's pierced pair may be the coolest, she's hardly the only celebrity to give them a go. Earlier this year, Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber and Irina Shayk have all been seen incorporating various Uggs into their killer street-style. Cher even starred as the face of UGG's new spring/summer 2022 campaign.
And just last month, in a viral fashion moment, Bella Hadid famously stepped out in what looked like tightey-whitey-esque underwear teamed an Opening Ceremony two-toned leather motorcycle jacket, futuristic shades and brown platform Uggs.
Let the love-it-or-hate-it debate begin again.