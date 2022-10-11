Find Out Which One Direction Alum Is Joining The Voice Season 23

The Voice is coming back for season 23! Find out which artists are joining the coaching panel, along with which coaches will be saying goodbye to the NBC series.

Fresh faces are headed to the new season of The Voice, while others will be saying goodbye.

Niall Horan and Chance the Rapper will join returning coaches Kelly Clarkson, Blake Shelton and host Carson Daly for season 23 of the NBC competition series. In addition to the casting announcement, Shelton—who's been a part of the series since its premiere in 2011—revealed that the upcoming season will be his last.

Having released two solo albums since rising to fame in the best-selling boy band One Direction, Horan expressed his excitement over joining the series, saying in a press release statement, "I'm excited to be joining this season of The Voice as a coach. I'm looking forward to meeting and mentoring the new crop of talent while we battle it out with the other teams!"

Chance—who took home three Grammy Awards in 2017 for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Album—is just as "thrilled" about becoming a coach as his new co-star.

"I'm excited to help other artists get to the next level and make the most of this life-changing experience," he wrote in a statement. "Get ready for #teamchance."

As much joy as the new judges will bring, the 23rd season will be a bittersweet one as it will be Shelton's last. He revealed in a press release statement that he had been thinking about the idea "for a while."

"This show has changed my life in every way for the better and it will always feel like home to me," the country star continued. "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best."

He topped off his farewell message by thanking fans of the show, saying, "It wouldn't happen without you!" 

Fans can currently catch Shelton alongside coaches John Legend, Gwen Stefani and Camila Cabello on the show's current season 22, airing now on Mondays and Tuesdays at 8 p.m. on NBC.

Catch the first Battle Rounds of season 22 tonight, Oct. at 8 p.m.

(E! and NBC are both part of the NBCUniversal family.)

