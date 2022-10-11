Lizzo Addresses Her Comments on Monogamy Amid Relationship With "Love of My Life" Myke Wright

Watch : Lizzo, Jamie Lee Curtis and More Call Out Kanye West

Lizzo is sharing exactly how she feels.

The "Good As Hell" singer shared her candid thoughts about her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, four months after she admitted that monogamy felt "claustrophobic" to her in an interview.

"People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day," Lizzo said in an Oct. 11 interview with Vanity Fair, where she also clarified her meaning of the word. "I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me."

While she's not a big defender of monogamy, she said that she's not polyamorous either: "I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me."

So, where does she stand on her commitment to Myke? The singer shared that while her relationship is going strong, she also has a cautious outlook on tying the knot down the line.

"He's the love of my life. We are life mates," she gushed. "Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."

On the other hand, she's down for a party to celebrate their love, noting, "I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage."