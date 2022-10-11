Lizzo Addresses Her Comments on Monogamy Amid Relationship With "Love of My Life" Myke Wright

Lizzo is sharing exactly how she feels.
The "Good As Hell" singer shared her candid thoughts about her relationship with boyfriend Myke Wright, four months after she admitted that monogamy felt "claustrophobic" to her in an interview.
"People fight for monogamy like they pray to it every day," Lizzo said in an Oct. 11 interview with Vanity Fair, where she also clarified her meaning of the word. "I'm not thinking about sex when I think about monogamy and rules. I'm thinking about the autonomy and independence of him and me."
While she's not a big defender of monogamy, she said that she's not polyamorous either: "I am not a polyamorous person, I'm not in love with multiple partners. That is not me."
So, where does she stand on her commitment to Myke? The singer shared that while her relationship is going strong, she also has a cautious outlook on tying the knot down the line.
"He's the love of my life. We are life mates," she gushed. "Do I want to get married? If I wanted to start a business with him, I'd get married because that's when your finances come together."
On the other hand, she's down for a party to celebrate their love, noting, "I like weddings. I would like to have a wedding over a marriage."
Ultimately, Lizzo feels it's equally important for her and Myke to be able to grow independently and outside of their relationship.
"How wonderful would it be to be this complete independent person and to come together to make two complete independent people?" she added. "Not that whole ‘You complete me, you're my other half.' No. I'm whole, and you're incredible too. We're like the mirror image of each other. We're connected. But that doesn't mean I was incomplete when I met him."
The couple met six years ago and started out as friends before moving to something more. As she told the outlet, "He's everything. We're just in love. And that's it."
Back in July, Lizzo discussed the concept of monogamous relationship, saying how the conventional relationship rules scares her.
"I think a traditional relationship scares me for 10 years, but love is forever. I can love somebody forever," Lizzo said in an interview with The Breakfast Club. "Monogamy, to me, is a little claustrophobic because there are rules."
She continued, "I think a love relationship that's not monogamous has no rules. I think people who do poly and all that stuff—there's still rules."