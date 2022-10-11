Get These UGG Slippers With 4,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews for 50% Off During the October Prime Day Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When I hear the word "UGG," I immediately think "comfort." I wear UGG shoes every chance I get. I love the boots, slides, and slippers. I wish I could have every single UGG style in my wardrobe, but, unfortunately, my shopping budget isn't as high as I wish it was. That's why I'm always on the hunt for good deals. If you love UGG just as much as I do, stop what you're doing and shop the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.

Typically, the UGG Women's Oh Yeah Slippersr costs $100, but you can get a pair for just $50. Footwear doesn't get better than these because they're soft enough to wear inside and they have durable sole, which means you can also wear these when you're out and about. You are going to want a pair in every color. I'm not the only one who adores these slippers. They have 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.