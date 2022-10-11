Get These UGG Slippers With 4,500+ 5-Star Amazon Reviews for 50% Off During the October Prime Day Sale

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When I hear the word "UGG," I immediately think "comfort." I wear UGG shoes every chance I get. I love the boots, slides, and slippers. I wish I could have every single UGG style in my wardrobe, but, unfortunately, my shopping budget isn't as high as I wish it was. That's why I'm always on the hunt for good deals. If you love UGG just as much as I do, stop what you're doing and shop the Amazon Prime Early Access Sale.
Typically, the UGG Women's Oh Yeah Slippersr costs $100, but you can get a pair for just $50. Footwear doesn't get better than these because they're soft enough to wear inside and they have durable sole, which means you can also wear these when you're out and about. You are going to want a pair in every color. I'm not the only one who adores these slippers. They have 4,500+ 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Slipper
They are fluffy for indoor comfort and they have a durable sole on the bottom, which means you can wear them outside the house too. What more could you want? You can wear these as slides and just slip your feet in without using the strap.
Amazon has these slippers in 19 colors and they have 4,500+ 5-star reviews.
If you're not sure about purchasing these shoes yet, just check out some of the rave, 5-star Amazon reviews.
UGG Women's Oh Yeah Slipper Reviews
A shopper shared, "I wear these religiously every single day! They are super cozy to wear even here in the cold New York winters."
Another raved, "It's so hard to find a soft comfy shoe that has a hard bottom that offers support! This is the one! This is my go to pregnancy shoe!"
Someone gushed, "I absolutely love these slides! They are extremely comfortable and they have a solid bottom(unlike other slides I've purchased before w a soft bottom). That was definitely a plus for me!"
An Amazon customer reviewed, "These slippers are such high quality, they're soft yet very sturdy. The elastic at the back is nice and wide so it keeps the slipper securely in place while not digging into your heel. I have two pairs of these slippers and I love them!"
"These have to be my favorite pair of slippers. Not only are they comfortable there stylish as well. Super sturdy I can wear these indoors or out. I think I need these in every color," a shopper wrote.
Another reviewed, "Very comfortable for walking. I wore it 7 months pregnant traveling through airports and I was comfortable the whole time. No foot pain or swelling."
