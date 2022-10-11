AnnaLynne McCord Details Her Life One Year After Sharing Identity Disorder Diagnosis

AnnaLynne McCord shared that after being diagnosed with dissociative identity disorder she became a "big mental health advocate" and got candid over what she's currently grateful for.

More than a year after sharing her dissociative identity disorder diagnosis, AnnaLynne McCord is feeling hopeful.

"I never believed, not for a moment in my life, that kids who grew up like me could have lives like mine," the 90210 alum recently told People. "I'm talking about the life I've had in the last 24 months where I wake up even in a difficult time in our world, grateful that I'm alive, not wanting to end my life."

The biggest change that the Scorned star has experienced since sharing her DID diagnosis is being able to "not having shame and saying, 'Look, this is me,' and I'm just one of many."

And though she noted many with DID go through life either misdiagnosed or undiagnosed, she wants everyone to know they are not alone

"I want them to see my face and know there's someone in your corner energetically," the 35-year-old shared. "If I don't know you personally, I am cheering you on, and there is a pathway home and you can find it."

The star also encouraged people to find the light at then of the tunnel, saying, "I found it, and I was the most naysayer, most cynical, most sarcastic, most uninterested in the path that I'm now on."

"And that to me is everything," she added. "Gratitude is the only word to sum it up." 

AnnaLynne has been open about the trauma she has endured, speaking out about being a sexual assault survivor, sharing the abuse she suffered in childhood and working to eliminate the stigmas associated with DID.

"For me, my heart is to change this narrative around the behaviors that follow trauma," the actress said. "And not treating someone, or responding to someone or judging someone for their actions but asking, 'What happened to you? Like, how did we get here?'"

